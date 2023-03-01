The 2023 spring concert of Enid Community Children’s Chorus, titled “A Song of Our Own," will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Central Christian Church, 1111 W. Broadway.
The choir will perform "Antiphonal Gloria," by Cristi Cary Miller; "Fire Down Below," arranged by Darla Eshelman; "Ho, Ho, Watanay (Sleep, Sleep, Little One)," arranged by Greg Gilpin; "Keep Your Lamps Trimmed and Burnin’," arranged by Greg Gilpin; "Yo Vivo Cantando! (I Live to Sing)," by Jerry Estes; "A Song of My Own," by Christensen and McKibben; and "Hi! Ho! The Rattlin’ Bog," arranged by Linda Spevacek.
Directors are Lori Flynn, Ashley Hunnicutt, Martha O’Banion and Lindsey Schroder. Accompanist is Jennifer Hart.
The choir includes 30 students from fourth through eighth grade from the Enid area.
Enid Community Children’s Chorus began in 2014. It is a non-auditioned choir. The mission is to provide an opportunity to sing quality music in a community setting. The focus is not only on performing, but also, providing an opportunity for young singers to develop musicianship and experience a wide variety of music appropriate for their age and skill level.
There is no cost for the concert, but donations will be accepted.
Sponsors are Enid Arts Council, Rick’s Pharmacy and Eddie Lou Strimple.
Enid Community Children’s Chorus also will be beneficiary of a fundraiser at McAlister's Delim 5-10 p.m. March 28. A percentage of proceeds will benefit the chorus. Online orders can use the promo code DONATEMCA.
