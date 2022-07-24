ENID, Okla. — Local civic organizations will be battling it out to see who can get the most blood donations on Tuesday.
The 15th annual Enid Community Challenge blood drive, put on by the Oklahoma Blood Institute, is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Stride Bank Center on July 26.
Anybody who donates blood Tuesday can sign in under civic organizations such as Junior Welfare League, Enid AM Too AMBUCS, Enid Noon AMBUCS, Enid AM AMBUCS and the North Enid Lions Club.
Whichever organization receives the most blood donations in its name will receive $800, and second and third places will receive, respectively, $500 and $200, said Jillian Tebow, blood program account consultant.
“When (the donors) come in, there will be different signup sheets, so they can sign in under whichever organization they wish to help out,” Tebow said. “That’s how we keep track of how many donations they get per organization.”
Those who donate blood Tuesday get a free T-shirt while supplies last and their choice of one entry to Science Museum Oklahoma, one entry to Frontier City, both in Oklahoma City, or two entries to Safari Joe’s H20 Water Park in Tulsa.
Free tacos from Vanessa’s Food Truck and Catering will also be available for donors.
Tebow said OBI’s goal is to have 100 people show up and that both O negative and O positive blood types are immediately needed.
Appointments are recommended, but not required, and can be made by calling OBI at (877) 340-8777 or by visiting www.obi.org.
ECC blood drive was created in 2008 because there are lower blood collections but also a greater need for usage.
A lot of blood donations — about 40% throughout the school year — are made through the tech schools, high schools and colleges in town, so donations tend to drop during the summertime.
More individuals and families are out on the road traveling for summer vacations, as well, and doing more activities, Tebow said, so a lot more accidents and injuries can occur.
“In a way to battle both of those problems, we created the Enid Community Challenge blood drive so that we can bring in a lot of donors all at once,” Tebow said.
Almost all of the blood collected at the ECC blood drive will stay in the Enid community or in Oklahoma, Tebow said. Blood can be sent out across the United States in case of any natural disasters or emergencies that result in mass casualties or injuries.
Since it was created, Tebow said 1,077 donations have been collected from the ECC blood drive.
“With each donation, you can impact three lives,” Tebow said, “so from just this one blood drive, we have impacted 3,231 lives.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.