ENID, Okla.— Enid exploded with activity from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on July 4.
As the sun rose over Meadowlake park, fishermen cast their lines into the lake in hopes of a winning catch.
At 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the city of Enid’s annual July 4 Fishing Derby commenced.
The night before the derby, the pond was stocked with 580 pounds of fish. The park was monitored overnight to prevent cheating, but that didn’t stop committed contestants from staking out prime fishing spots around the banks of the lake in preparation for the sunrise start time.
“One of the overnight guys said the first person showed up at 12:45 [a.m.],” Karen Haggard, one of the event’s coordinators said. “They get here super, super early, and they line up.”
A 22-inch Blackstone griddle was on the line for fishing derby competitors, as well as prizes correlating with the colors on each of the 75 tagged fish that were released into the pond the night prior.
Braden Bench and Robin Bench tied for the win each with a catfish that weighed in at over 5 pounds.
The opportunity to win went beyond the scale. Garrett Gorman won the strangest catch category by pulling a bicycle out of the lake. Other strangest catch entries included medical boots and a turtle.
One category catch has eluded Enid fishers for the past three years: the albino fish. This year’s derby was no different, as no fisherman caught one of the three albino catfish swimming the lake.
State law stated fishermen were allowed a maximum of seven rods per person while fishing, and fishermen ages 16 and older were required to have a fishing license.
Chumming the water was not allowed, and each fisherman could receive a maximum of three prizes.
After the 10:30 a.m. last call for weigh-ins, the city of Enid rewarded the young outdoorsmen attending the event with a raffle. Children under 18 took home everything from gift bags, coolers, camping gear and water bottles.
As the sun set, the melodies of a superhero-themed symphony echoed throughout the park.
Enid Symphony Orchestra played music from well known superhero movies such as “Indiana Jones,” “Star Wars” and “Apollo 13.” Patriotic songs such as “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Oklahoma” and “Armed Forces Salute” played as fireworks lit up the night sky.
“It’s a far more complex thing than people think,” Douglas Newell, the orchestra’s music director, said.
Preparation for each symphony begins as one symphony ends, and Newell said keeping themes and performances “fresh” can be challenging.
This year’s symphony theme appealed to all ages, and Star Wars and Superman fans alike lined the grass around the pavilion where the symphony performed.
The patriotic set of music and fireworks were choreographed as a cohesive show. A radio system allowed directors to communicate with the firework crew to ensure correlation between the firework show and the symphony.
Enid Mayor David Mason read a poem to the sounds of the symphony as the sounds of nearby fireworks rang out across the park.
Security National Bank, Park Avenue Thrift, the Oklahoma Arts Council National Endowment and the Arts sponsored the Enid Symphony Orchestra’s performance.
