Candidates wanting to run for Enid City Commission or school board seats in Garfield County can filing for office beginning Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
The filing period runs from 8 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
For Enid City Commission, the seats for mayor and Wards 1, 2 and 5 are open.
School board seats open are in Chisholm Public Schools, Garber Public Schools, Waukomis Public Schools, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale Public Schools, Enid Public Schools, Covington-Douglas Public Schools, Drummond Public Schools, Kremlin-Hillsdale Public Schools and Autry Technology Center, according to Garfield County Election Board.
Declaration of candidacy forms can be downloaded from the Oklahoma State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections or by contacting Garfield County Election Board office, 903 Failing, or (580) 237-6016.
Coulten Cue, Garfield County Election Board secretary, said contests of candidacy must be filed no later than Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, and may be filed only by another candidate for that office, unless a candidate files unopposed.
The election board office is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The election for Enid City Commission seats will be Feb. 14, with a runoff April 4 if needed.
The election for school board seats will be Feb. 14, if there are more than two candidates for each open seat. In that case, a runoff would be April 4 if no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote. If only two candidates file, they will be on the ballot April 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.