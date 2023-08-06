The spirt of science fiction and love of comics was in full swing on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, during the first day of the sixth annual Enid Comic Con at Stride Bank Center.
Patrons could indulge in their passion for movie-related memorabilia with numerous booths selling merchandise, as well as dressing up as their favorite characters and having an opportunity to meet with celebrity guests.
Among the celebrity guests were Mark Dodson, a veteran of “Star Wars” and “Gremlins,” as well as Melanie Kohn, the voice of Lucy from “Peanuts” during the 1970s and Tami Erin, who played Pippi Longstocking in the 1988 film “The New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking.”
Dodson, who portrayed Salacious B. Crumb, a laughing member of the court of Jabba the Hutt in “Return of the Jedi,” as well as playing Mogwai in the original “Gremlins” movie.
Dodson said he averages between 20 conventions a year between comic cons and horror cons, as he voiced zombies in “Day of the Dead.” He said it is a gratifying and surreal feeling that after many years, the characters he portrayed still hold a special place in people’s hearts. He said it is always a great opportunity to interact with fans of his.
“That’s what’s surreal and overwhelming. It doesn’t even seem real to me, I don’t even know why, event though I know it is real,” Dodson said. “Even when I watch the movies, which I don’t very often, but when I do with my grandkids, I’m watching it going, ‘I know that’s me, but that’s not me,’ and that’s what’s surreal. The fact that this has gone on this many years, it’s amazing. You never think, ‘Oh, 40 years from now I’d still be making money signing my name.’”
He said he had always wanted to be a director or producer, although he always had a love of theatrics and acting. He said he was younger and had a stage performance coming up, he was nervous for days leading up to the performance. He said once he had gotten into voice acting, he grew to love it even more.
“After I did Salacious and was older, and you’re not on stage either, you’re in a dark sound studio,” Dodson said. “You’ve got the engineer, the writer and the director, but you don’t have a whole audience. And if you screw up, you get to do another take. So it was like, ‘this isn’t so bad, I’m not so nervous about this.’”
Dodson said when he first was asked to do comic cons, he initially said no because he didn’t believe people wanted to meet him, but learned that the characters he played had a special place in the hearts of fans.
“My characters are what matters, I lived through them. I knew how much people liked it, but I wouldn’t tell people who I was,” Dodson said. “If I was at a store and I heard people talking about Gremlins, I’d hear it, but I’d never go up and say I was a Gremlin.”
For more information on Dodson, visit markdodson.com.
Kohn portrayed the character of Lucy van Pelt in numerous specials of “Peanuts,” and said she recently realized how special the character of Lucy and “Peanuts” as a whole were to people. She said being able to interact with fans of hers is always a touching experience.
“I really appreciate when people tell me what touches their heart about it, what memories they have,” Kohn said. “And I see it in their eyes, it reminds them of somebody from their childhood. And it brings a smile to their face, and that just makes me feel so good.”
She said she never expected her role as Lucy to become so iconic that it resonated through the generations.
“It’s great, I think Peanuts is generational. I think it speaks to children and adults. I see people my age or older that are reminiscing about it and I also see they passed it on to their kids and grandkids,” Kohn said. “So I have little kids coming up, like 3 or 4 years old, that will point to a picture that has all the characters and they know all the characters.”
Erin played Pippy Longstocking in the 1988 film “The New Adventures of Pippy Longstocking,” with this year marking the 35th anniversary for the film to be released worldwide. She said being able to interact with fans who hold her character so dear is a fun experience.
“It’s really nice to know that part of my legacy is making people all over the world happy and feel inspired to be brave, strong and kind,” Erin said. “It really touches me because some people, their eyes sparkle and some jump on me and hug me. I have people that cry because maybe they were going through something and it helped them to overcome it. So it’s very touching.”
She said the cast of Pippy Longstocking was a special group, as well as director Ken Annakin being an icon, was a formula for a hit movie, but they never expected it to be such a big hit. Erin, who lives in Grand Lake, said she has a documentary coming out soon that will celebrate her and her character.
“I have a new movie coming out called ‘Being Pippy,” it’s a documentary,” Erin said. “In June, the film crew came out to Grand Lake, where I live, and they followed me around to movie screenings and all of my appearances during that time for the movie.”
For more information on Erin, visit tamierin.com.
Enid Comic Con will continue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Stride Bank Center. Visit enidcon.com for more information.
