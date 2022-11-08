ENID, Okla. — Enid Civitan Club is selling American flags for people to display in their yards.
The 3-foot-by-5-foot American flags come with an 8-foot pole and are on sale for $5 0, including installation.
“We will come out and drill a hole for the pole, insert a plastic sleeve so it will be easy to display your flag,” said Kenneth Wade, of Enid Civitan Club.
He said this will make it easy to take the flag in during inclement weather or at night. If the flag is damaged the club will replace it.
For more information, call Wade at (580) 484-6666 or Bud Durheim at (580) 747-6048.
