City of Enid offices and many departments will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
The city's administration offices, Enid Animal Welfare, Public Library of Enid and Garfield County and Recycle Center will be closed Monday. Also, Enid Public Transportation Authority will not operate Monday.
The landfill will be open frm 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Meadowlake Golf Course will be open with tee times starting at 8 a.m. Monday.
All trash routes will remain the same for the holiday.
