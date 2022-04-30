Enid city commissioners are set to confer Tuesday evening about a reportedly potential lawsuit the city could face over the library's recent policy change.
Enid City Commission members would meet in executive session, which is closed to the public, to discuss the possible lawsuit over the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, whose board of directors narrowly approved controversial policies earlier this month.
The agenda item for Tuesday's meeting, posted Friday, does not specify who or what organization — if any — could be planning to sue the city of Enid. City Manager Jerald Gilbert and City Attorney Carol Lahman were both unable to be reached immediately Saturday about the agenda.
Commissioners would then return to open session to take any necessary action.
The regular meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the city administration building.
Earlier in April, the library board adopted twin policies banning book displays and library programs that focused on sexual content.
As the adopted proposals read, library exhibits no longer would promote books and programs wouldn’t promote topics focused on “the study of sex, sexual activity, sexual perversion, sex-based classifications, sexual preferences, sexual identity, gender identity or that are of a sexual nature.”
Advocates and members of the LGBTQ+ community have contended that the policies were targeting future displays related to June's annual Pride Month.
Representatives from the ACLU's Oklahoma chapter had been present and publicly spoke out at the 2 1/2-hour meeting.
Despite early assurances that other programs would remain, staff responsible for carrying out the new policies soon canceled a planned adult romance novel club and a program with the YWCA Enid on sexual assault prevention and abusive relationships.
Library board chair Joseph Fletcher had in March drafted the approved proposals, which were considered and approved over an alternate pair of policy proposals that library staff had drafted.
Interim library director Theri Ray said Fletcher had based the language from an early version of an Oklahoma State Senate Bill, SB 1142, which never made it to a floor vote this session.
Fletcher said during April's meeting that the displays were not targeting any one group of people, but he also specifically referred to one book, titled "All Boys Aren't Blue" — which was up during last June's Pride display — as inappropriate for children.
