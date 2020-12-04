When filing begins Monday for Enid City Commission's next elections, Ward 4 Commissioner Jonathan Waddell said he is planning to file to run for a second term.
Ward 6 Commissioner David Mason, who was appointed in May 2019, said Friday he is not planning to file next week.
Ward 3 Commissioner Ben Ezzell, who is term-limited, is not running in the regular election for Ward 3. However, Ezzell will run as a candidate in the recall election against him. The winner will serve the remainder of the term through May.
Candidate filing for all Garfield County municipal elections lasts from Monday to Wednesday at the Garfield County Election Board, located at 903 Failing in Enid. Its office is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
City of Enid elections for Wards 3, 4 and 6 are scheduled for Feb. 9, 2021. At least three ward seats are up for election every two years.
To run for Enid City Commission, candidates must be an elector of the state of Oklahoma; be at least 25 years of age at the time of the election; for the two years preceding the election must have been a resident of the city of Enid; and must file for office within the required time.
Candidates for commissioner also must be a resident of the ward he or she seeks to represent at the time of filing
Garfield County Election Board Secretary Michael Frisbie said he was unaware of any other municipal elections besides Enid's because Wednesday is the board's resolution filing deadline for Feb. 9 special elections. The primary election filing period was Nov. 20.
Fairmont residents will vote in a special election on Jan. 12 to approve a contract renewal with OG&E, Frisbie said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.