Enid City Commissioner David Mason tendered his resignation from the Ward 6 seat Tuesday night, effective at midnight.
Mason said he and his family are moving out of the ward in northwest Enid, having finalized closing on their house this week, he said during Tuesday’s commission meeting at Stride Bank Center.
While he said work on his new house won’t be complete until February or March, they will be moving to Ward 2. Mason told the News & Eagle previously that he wasn’t expecting his previous house to go off the market so quickly.
He said Tuesday he would miss the “spirited debates” that often occurred during executive sessions and said he enjoyed being a part, however large, of several key decisions that would impact the city for years to come.
These included votes related the Kaw Lake Water Supply project, which Mason said noticeably got little to no attention during a four-hour meeting two weeks ago that largely focused on Enid’s mask mandate.
During the same meeting, commissioners approved a massive $243 million price proposal from engineers. Tuesday also saw the city’s $205 million loan for the project approved from Oklahoma Water Resources Board.
“I think that was all lost in the meeting last week,” he said. “COVID will pass — hopefully sooner than later — but the Kaw water project will go on for the next 50 years …”
City commissioners Tuesday night also approved an agreement with the Osage Nation, whose tribal lands in Osage County the 70-mile pipeline will run through on its way to the treatment facility in Enid.
The city will reimburse the tribe for direct expenses associated with activities monitoring the land for cultural resources that may be discovered during construction.
With a total estimated cost of $30,307, cost categories will include a daily rate for monitoring of $700, and a travel rate of $350. Lodging, if needed, will be $96 per night. A per diem cost for meals has been set at $55. A safety equipment allowance of $175 per monitor is also provided.
After thanking both City Manager Jerald Gilbert and City Attorney Carol Lahman for their own work and friendship, Mason pointed out the city’s more than 400 employees also deserved attention.
“These folks work tirelessly to just make it work smoothly day after day after day,” he said.
Lahman and Gilbert both received raises Tuesday night after commissioners went into and returned from executive session to discuss their employment. Lahman received a 5.5% increase, and Gilbert 5%.
Mason was appointed in May 2019 to fill the seat vacated by newly elected Mayor George Pankonin, who thanked Mason for his service Tuesday night.
“It’s hard to step in, especially when you’re appointed — you didn’t run for election,” Pankonin said. “But you stood up when you were called and volunteered to do it … it takes a big person to do that, so thank you very much.”
