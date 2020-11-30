The third time might be the charm when Enid city commissioners on Tuesday decide whether to require masks in public to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the area.
Commissioners will vote between two draft declarations during their 6:30 p.m. regular meeting., again set for Stride Bank Center. The vote, as well as public discussion, will take place at the end of the meeting.
One, proposed by Enid Mayor George Pankonin, is loosely based on the declaration commissioners voted against adopting in July. The city of Muskogee last week passed a similar measure after five previous failed attempts.
This first declaration includes no specific penalty for violations, but people refusing to wear a face covering would be subject to prosecution for offenses such as trespass, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct.
“The difference between the two is how much enforcement we want to have,” Pankonin said. “So (the first is) more a behavioral issue than a mask issue.”
The alternative, proposed by Ward 3 Commissioner Ben Ezzell, states initial offenses for specifically not wearing a mask would carry a $9 fine, and subsequent offenses with $100 fines. Ezzell said he based his on Oklahoma City’s current ordinance.
Either declaration is set to expire on Feb. 28, 2021.
The first declaration states a mandate would not apply to Vance Air Force Base, Garfield County Court House, school buildings, religious institutions, hospitals and other medical residential facilities.
Vance and Enid Public Schools both currently require all to wear masks on their premises. Air Force personnel also are required to wear masks off base, as well as limit leave and travel.
Both declarations allow for numerous exceptions from wearing face coverings, such as age, eating or drinking, people in their own homes or of companions or family members, or being public safety personnel.
The first reads children under 5, while the second reads children under 11 are not required unless by a school or day care.
Under the second proposal, those exempt for medical reasons, such as developmental or hearing disabilities, or existing health conditions, should carry a physician-signed document verifying that a face covering would be hazardous.
Last week, Pankonin asked City Manager Jerald Gilbert and City Attorney Carol Lahman to place the initial declaration on the agenda, which the city of Enid announced Wednesday.
Pankonin said Monday he and other city officials had seen COVID-19 numbers were not peaking or going away, as well as more public attention for the city to consider another mask mandate.
He had planned for the commission to consider a similar mandate proposal in September, but canceled the meeting after Ezzell publicly withdrew his needed yes vote and said it lacked enforcement teeth.
Ezzell also had proposed a mandate the city commission voted down in August, the second time a proposal failed in Enid.
“Some kind of meaningless window dressing isn’t going to make things better,” Ezzell said Monday, of the other declaration Pankonin proposed.
Health officials and medical experts will speak on the ongoing issue of COVID-19 in Enid during Tuesday’s study session at 5 p.m.
Garfield County saw an increase of 71 cases Monday, for a cumulative 3,985 COVID-19 cases, with 738 active and 3,210 recovered.
There have been 37 deaths in Garfield County, with 35 from Enid and three from Lahoma.
The county’s rate of transmission has risen sharply in the last month. On Friday, Oklahoma State Department of Health reported an average 132 new daily cases per 100,000 population over the last week in Garfield County, nearly double its average 72.5 the week prior.
