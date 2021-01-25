Enid area media including the News & Eagle will hold a forum Tuesday evening for candidates in the city’s Feb. 9 city commission races.
The candidate forum will start at 6:30 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom of Stride Bank Center and is open to the public.
All eight candidates in Enid’s regular ward elections have confirmed they will attend the forum and answer questions posed by members of the local media.
Audience members also will be able to submit questions during the forum either in-person or over the web.
Participating media organization are Enid News & Eagle, Williams Media Group, Chisholm Trail Broadcasting and Enid Buzz.
Enid Buzz Digital Director Frank Baker will moderate the evening. Those on the panel will include News & Eagle Staff Writer Alexander Ewald, Williams Group Operations Manager Alan Clepper, Williams Group Production Director J. Curtis Huckleberry and Chisholm Trail Broadcasting General Manager Kevin Waltman.
Wards 3, 4 and 6 are up for election next month. A special recall election also will be held Feb. 9, and while both regular candidates are also running in the recall, the race will not be included in the forum.
Ward 3 candidates are Kent Rorick, sales manager for Jackson's dealership, and Keith Siragusa, former police officer who now works Bennie's Barn horse therapy center.
Ward 4 candidates are former commissioner Loyd Kaufman; Whitney Roberts, owner of full-service photography studio and print lab Motophoto; and Jonathan Waddell, current Ward 4 commissioner.
Ward 6 candidates are Ryan Redd, chemical engineer and project manager for Koch Fertilizer; retired Air Force officer Scott Orr; and Michael Shuck, architect and business owner.
Tables for participants and chairs for the public will be socially distanced, and face coverings will be required in the ballroom, as following city mandate.
The forum will be live-streamed on local media’s social media platforms and broadcast on 100.9 KGWA and 107.1 KNID. The city of Enid will air the debate on social media, and provide a DVD to Suddenlink to later air on Channel 12.
Questions from readers can be submitted ahead of and during the forum on any of the news sites’ social media posts or by email, and are subject to editing. Questions to the News & Eagle specifically still can be emailed to enidnews@enidnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.