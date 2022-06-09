ENID, Okla. — Christ United Methodist Church has set up a memorial to the 21 victims of the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre on May 24, 2022. The memorial includes 19 small chairs and two large ones placed in the shape of a cross.
Shari Long, chair of finance and lifelong member of Christ United, was inspired to create the memorial after seeing one similar set up by a church in North Carolina.
“(It was a way to) be a part of it,” Long said. “We are so far away from it all but (the shooting) was close.”
Nineteen children and two teachers died May 24 when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. The shooter eventually was shot and killed by responding officers.
“I’ve been battling that in my head since (the shooting), since all the school shootings," Long said. "I don’t think all guns (should be banned), but there need to be background checks."
The memorial has been up for nearly two weeks and the church plans to keep it in place until the final funeral has taken place.
