Chisholm Public Schools and Enid Public Schools will have new superintendents starting the 2023-24 school year.
One is a familiar, leaving Chisholm to return to Enid, and the other is new to Enid but not to the area.
Marcus Chapman is the new superintendent at Chisholm, but went to college in Enid. You could say he is returning home. Dudley Darrow said he feels the same about going back to Enid Public Schools, where he spent many years getting ready to lead the school system.
Chapman said he is ready to plant roots in the Chisholm area and give his family a permanent home, while Darrow renews relationships at EPS.
Chapman is returning to familiar territory. He is a product of Northwest Oklahoma, growing up with a father who was principal then superintendent at Timberlake Public Schools.
“Dad influenced me, but we did butt heads from time to time,” Chapman said.
Chapman went on to Northern Oklahoma College Enid and walked on as a baseball player for the Jets. Jeremy Hise, vice president at NOC Enid, knew Chapman as an excellent athlete and a good person. He said Chapman will be a great addition to Chisholm.
After graduating, Chapman covered lots of bases in his career. His first job was at Fort Supply for one year, followed by three years at Oklahoma Union, then one year at Lindsey before going to Aline-Cleo for two years.
Thus far in his teaching career, he has spent the most time at Canton and Ryan. Chapman was at Canton for five years, as a football coach for two and as principal.
“I decided to leave coaching so I could spend more time at home and coach my own kids,” he said.
Chapman has five kids, four in 22 months.
“It was a rather interesting time for our family. The oldest and the youngest were born to us and we adopted the middle three. It’s a long story,” Chapman said with a smile on his face.
Chapman was in Ryan for seven years as a principal and superintendent but wanted to come back closer to his home and family.
“Ryan is in southern Oklahoma close to the Red River and a long drive to see family,” Chapman said.
He said wants his kids to have stability and to be in a school with good academics.
“I think Chisholm is a good school for my kids to be in, and we are excited for the change,” Chapman said.
As superintendent at Chisholm, Chapman wants to keep the focus on academics.
“I want to get to know the people in the community, and learn about the staff and the kids,” he said.
He thinks it is important to stay involved and make sure kids are on the right track.
“We see the kids more than the parents do, so we need to have them trust us by doing a good job,” Chapman said.
He said it is important to keep teachers in the profession and find ways to value them. The recent raises for teachers is a good step.
“I don’t believe in merit pay because it puts the school in a precarious situation and could create a toxic situation,” he said.
There is a $3.45 million bond issue vote at Chisholm on Sept. 12, to improve technology throughout the school, put a new HVAC in high school, buy new band uniforms and fund transportation needs.
“I’m excited to be here because people care about this school and community,” Chapman said. “I want my kids to graduate here so I want to stay.”
He is building a home north of town because it is hard to find a house to meet the needs of a family his size. The grandparents are happy, too, and he said they love them helping with the kids.
Chisholm starts school Aug. 16 and back to school night is Aug. 14. This is the night students can meet their teachers.
Darrow excited to be rejoining the team
Darrow said he is excited about being back at Enid Public Schools and to be rekindling so many relationships he developed with janitors, counselors, teachers and coaches.
“I’m rejoining my team,” he said.
His biggest challenge currently is to complete his staff of classroom teachers. His biggest need is for special education teachers, second-level foreign language teachers and pre-K, kindergarten and first-grade educators.
“We are working on it every day, but it is a very small pool we are choosing from,” Darrow said.
His main focus this year is reading.
“Our reading scores are not what they should be,” he said.
He said reading is the foundation of all academics.
“Is math important, absolutely. Is science important, absolutely. We have to make reading more important,” Darrow said.
To drive his point home and to increase awareness, he has engaged the administration in a book study.
Administrators are reading ‘Rooted to Rise’ by Sherri Coale, former University of University women’s basketball coach, he said.
He assigned the first four chapters, and they are getting together again at the end of the week.
“This book is about being leaders, and I want all of the people in the Enid Public Schools to be leaders in education, doing whatever they can to teach kids,” Darrow said.
He plans to step out of his comfort zone this year and do whatever is necessary to motivate the staff. He mentioned showing a film featuring Nick Saban, University of Alabama football coach, about motivation and leading.
School starts in Enid Aug. 16, and teachers will report the week of Aug. 8 for inservice work.
