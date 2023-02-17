Susan Shewey, children’s program and development coordinator for Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, has been selected for the Children’s Sequoyah Reading Team by the Oklahoma Library Association.
OLA selects members for its Sequoyah Reading Teams every three years. Teams for children's, intermediate and high school literature read and select books for inclusion on the annual Sequoyah Masterlists. Students then vote each year in schools and libraries across the state for the Sequoyah Book Award winners in their respective age groups.
“It’s been a dream to be selected to be on the Children’s Sequoyah Reading Team,” Shewey said. “I love the opportunity the Sequoyah Masterlist has given me to talk to students about books each year. Each year’s list offers something for every reader, and the Sequoyah program is a wonderful way to build connections with children through books.”
Each Reading Team consists of five school librarians, five public librarians and a library educator. Reading Team requirements include being an Oklahoma Library Association member and a certified librarian who selects or purchases materials for the age group/grade in their respective Reading Teams. Members represent different geographical areas throughout Oklahoma.
The Children’s Reading Team also is responsible for selecting nominees for the Donna Norvell Book Award, featuring literature for children in grades two and below.
Sequoyah Book Awards happen every year to honor Sequoyah, who created the Cherokee syllabary, which consists of 86 symbols representing sounds in the Cherokee language.
For more information about the library, visit enid.okpls.org. The Enid library is located at 120 W. Maine.
