A rush of students and parents filled the entrance to the Enid High School gymnasium Wednesday afternoon, their first chance at getting the newly expanded COVID-19 vaccine.
More than 100 people signed up online with the state Department of Health to receive a dose of the Pfizer vaccine, including those needing a second round. About halfway through the three-hour clinic, 33 more had come into the gym for walk-in appointments.
Parents or a pre-approved caregiver had to be present for children 17 and younger to receive the vaccines from Garfield County Health Department mobile team staff and FEMA responders.
EHS junior Elisabeth Armstrong asked her mom, Mary, to hold her hand while getting her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine after school.
“She still needed mama to come along,” Armstrong, a pre-K teacher at Prairie View Elementary School, said before grabbing her daughter’s right hand and kissing her temple.
With her mom leaving the decision up to her, the 17-year-old said she decided to get the vaccine in case she goes on a trip this summer or next year with her friends for their senior year.
“I don’t want to do it last-minute, so now I’m done,” she said.
“I’m glad she’s vaccinated, check that off,” Mary said, gesturing a check mark in the air. “Well, until next year.”
Maggie Jackson, with Garfield County Health Department, said checking children who might go to stay with more vulnerable people was important.
“It was good timing for us to be here before school was out,” Jackson said.
Last week, FDA and OSDH authorized allowing children between 12 to 15 years old to receive the COVID vaccine, specifically only the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
Since Thursday, when state vaccinations began, 68 prime-dose Pfizer shots had been administered to 12- to 15-year-olds in Garfield County — though not including those from Wednesday’s clinic or from other non-Health Department providers such as pharmacies, Jackson reported.
EHS held a previous clinic April 28, then for students only 16 and older. Head nurse Karry Easterly said eligible students might’ve waited to not get the vaccine at the time because soccer playoffs and other sports finals were being held.
“It was a big deal. They were probably like, ‘Mmhmm, not taking a chance,’” Easterly said.
For Wednesday’s clinic, Easterly and fellow head nurse Lana Cunningham used the district’s notification system, Swift K, which sends a message to families via email, text or phone.
“It’s the best way to reach (students),” Easterly said.
OSDH now is reporting COVID vaccination counts and percentages for people 12 and older, including them in all ages but not specifying the 12-15 age group in its weekly state epidemiologist reports.
In Garfield County, 35.8% of people 12 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine; 72.3% of people 65 and older have received theirs.
