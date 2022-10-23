ENID, Okla. — Nearly $80,000 was raised through the 2022 Enid Charity Ball to benefit Great Salt Plains Health, a nonprofit, federally qualified center providing comprehensive care for individuals of all ages and income levels, with or without insurance.
Proceeds from the event were presented to GSP last week and totaled $79,292.
The popular ball takes place in August and includes dinner, dancing and a live auction. The event began as a project of the NW Oklahoma Osteopathic Foundation, which continues to support the event financially and administratively. Title sponsors for the 2022 Charity Ball were Stride Bank and Jiffy Trip.
“This year, for the first time in our 25-year history, we named Great Salt Plains as our beneficiary,” said Kristy Skidmore, event co-chairwoman. “Their mission of providing comprehensive quality health care regardless of someone’s ability to pay is well known, and we are particularly supportive of the family medicine residency program they are establishing.”
Skidmore’s co-chairwoman, Chelsea Bugg, agreed, saying the importance of a residency program in terms of physician recruitment is crucial.
“A residency program is a way to get and keep quality physicians in the community. It’s a win-win for everyone,” she said.
Great Salt Plains Health began with a clinic in Cherokee, followed by additional clinics in Medford, Canton and, most recently, Enid. GSP also has a medical mobile unit.
The Enid clinic provides primary medical care and behavioral health services to Garfield County and the surrounding region and currently is expanding into dental services and building a new pediatric clinic. The center also is working with Oklahoma State University to create a family medicine residency program in Enid.
Tim Starkey, Great Salt Plains CEO, said the facility’s staff members are “extremely honored and grateful” the charity ball committee believes in the GSP mission and would support the facility with the funding.
“This is an example of the community working together for the good of everyone,” Starkey said in a press release. “We want to give a special ‘Thank You!’ to every individual who contributed to the Charity Ball this year on behalf of our patients and staff.”
The Enid Charity Ball committee for 2022 was comprised of co-chairs Skidmore and Bugg, auction chair Ivy Epps and members Cindy Bickford, Taylor Blasier, April Davis, Todd Earl, Ryan Fossett, Kristi Fossett, Lindsey Fry, Brooke Jackson, Katie Liddell, Anita Luetkemeyer and Kegan Tuohy.
The 2023 event will take place at Oakwood County Club on Aug. 19. Event chairs will be Todd Earl and Ivy Epps, and Katie Liddell will be auction chair. Kristin Patzkowsky Swink, Angela Williams and Missy Harmon will be incoming committee members.
Those wishing to obtain more information about participating in the Enid Charity Ball can contact Anita Luetkemeyer by emailing anita.luetkemeyer@gmail.com or calling (580) 234-6071.
