Enid Cemetery plans a Memorial Day weekend fundraising cookout to be held Saturday, Sunday and Monday, May 27-29, 2023.
Those visiting the cemetery are invited to share in a meal of hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, chips and a cookie plus a drink. A donation of $5 or more is suggested to help with the upkeep of the cemetery.
The cookouts will start at 11 a.m. each day and continue until they run out of supplies.
Connie Millsap, superintendent of the cemetery, said the American Legion is putting out flags and the cemetery is in good shape.
“The rain put us a little behind on some of our work, but we are ready for our visitors,” Millsap said. “We hope everyone comes out and shares a meal with us.”
A motorcycle group will be at the cemetery at 11 a.m. Saturday for the Medal of Honor ride. They will be visiting the grave of Medal of Honor recipient Robert Blair on the southwest side of the cemetery.
They plan a character to be present for a reenactment of the story surrounding the Civil War hero who acted with courage under fire on the USS Pontoosuc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.