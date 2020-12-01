ENID, Okla. — Fencing and seven headstones at Enid Cemetery were damaged early on Nov. 26 after a car being pursued by authorities crashed through the cemetery’s fence, causing approximately $120,000 in damage.
Two military headstones, five regular headstones and five sections of fencing were damaged in the crash, said Garfield County Sheriff Jody Helm.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Brant Bishop was attempting to conduct a traffic stop at 2:02 a.m. Nov. 26 after a 2016 Hyundai Sonata failed to stop at a stop sign at Walnut and Independence.
The driver, Toney Gavin Jr., then fled north on Independence, exceeding speeds of 90 mph, the affidavit states. Gavin then lost control of the vehicle and crashed through the fence into the old part of the cemetery.
A search of the vehicle was conducted after a strong marijuana odor came from the car, the affidavit said, and a blunt was found under the front passenger seat.
Gavin was taken into custody on complaints of eluding, property damage, failure to stop at posted sign, obstruction, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the affidavit. One passenger, Christian Skalla, also was taken into custody on complaints of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Another passenger, Kaylee Rice, was released from the scene, the affidavit states.
Gavin and Skalla were both transported to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to be evaluated and cleared for jail, according to the affidavit. After being cleared, both men were transported to Garfield County Detention Facility and booked, the affidavit states.
