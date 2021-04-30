ENID, Okla. — An 8-foot tall Texas whitebud stands freshly planted in the grass just northeast of the Meadowlake Golf Course Clubhouse.
The tree, which City Commissioner Jonathan Waddell named “Elizabeth” after his wife, was planted Friday at the golf course in honor of Arbor Day, which celebrates the role of trees and promotes tree planting and care.
“This represents what my wife is to our family — something that’s going to be there for a long time and really just stand strong and withstand all of the wind and the rain that we go through,” Waddell said.
Waddell read a proclamation at the ceremony, deeming April 30, 2021, Arbor Day. Trees increase property values, enhance the economic vitality of business areas, beautify communities, reduce the erosion of topsoil, clean the air, provide habitat for wildlife, life-giving oxygen and habitat for wildlife and are a source of joy and spiritual renewal, the proclamation said.
“(I) further urge all citizens to support the community’s efforts to protect existing trees and to plant trees for future generations to enjoy,” Waddell read from the proclamation.
“Elizabeth” will continue to grow every year of its life, said Bill Nokes, a member of the Enid Tree Board and a “tree expert.”
It will grow to about 20 feet at maturity, which takes about five or six years, Nokes said, and it will bloom its white flowers every spring.
“I saw one of these several years ago, and it really struck me because of the beauty of the white blooms,” Nokes said. “It is so brilliant when it is in bloom and the sun shines on it, so I thought, ‘That would make a really nice tree to show up a lot.’”
Arbor Day originated in Nebraska in 1872 when the State Board of Agriculture adopted J. Sterling Morton’s resolution that April 10 of that year be set aside for tree planting, and more than a million trees were planted in Nebraska on the first Arbor Day, according to Arbor Day Foundation.
The first proclamation was issued in 1874, and Arbor Day became a legal holiday in 1885.
As a designated Tree City USA for 13 years, Enid has Arbor Day ceremonies every year. Typically, schools are invited and the children get to pick the name, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a small crowd of about 10 people, including city of Enid staff and past and current Tree Board members, were in attendance in the 75-degree weather.
“(The ceremony) was great,” said Stephanie Morgan, Tree Board liaison and director of CDBG/grants compliance with the city of Enid. “The location was great — couldn’t have picked a better day.”
