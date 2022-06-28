Enid voters approved a 25-year franchise agreement with OG&E by a wide margin Tuesday.
The vote was 4,719-1,334, or 77.96% in favor.
The agreement gives OG&E the right to produce, transmit and distribute electricity within city limits for another 25 years, extending a non-exclusive franchise agreement in place since 1927.
In exchange, the Oklahoma utilities company would provide the city of Enid revenue from a long-standard 3% franchise fee on all electricity sold, as well as a half-percent credit on kilowatt hours sold in Enid.
Revenue from the franchise fee goes to the city of Enid’s general fund, for general operating expenses throughout the year, City Manager Jerald Gilbert said.
OG&E also would continue to provide the city with annual $100,000 grants for economic development purposes for five years. OG&E previously had provided annual $100,000 payments for 15 years, along with myriad other economic development incentives, under the current franchise passed in 1997.
The company also will upgrade street lights along the Van Buren overpass, along North Cleveland north of Chestnut and throughout downtown Enid.
"I think it's a good deal for the city and a good deal for OG&E," Gilbert said. "We're set for the next 25 years."
Voters in Carrier also approved a 25-year OG&E franchise by an overwhelming vote of 34-2, or 99.44% in favor.
"OG&E would like to thank the communities of Enid and Carrier for voting to renew our franchise agreements," said Alba Weaver, OG&E Senior Manager of Economic Development and Community Affairs. "We appreciate the opportunity to continue providing affordable and reliable electricity at some of the lowest rates in the country to each community. We look forward to 25 more years of partnership through OG&E’s economic and community development efforts, charitable contributions and volunteerism. OG&E is proud to energize Enid and Carrier."
Elsewhere in Northwest Oklahoma, state Sen. Darcy Jech was forced into a runoff for his seat in the Legislature.
Jech, R-Kingfisher, was the leading vote-getter but failed to receive a majority in the three-way race. He polled 4,054 votes, or 42.76%. He will face Brady Butler in the runoff. Butler received 3,566 votes, or 37.51%.
JJ Stitt was a distant third with 1,871 votes.
No Democrats, independents or Libertarians filed for the seat, so the winner of the runoff will claim the seat.
The district includes all of Blaine, Caddo and Custer counties, as well as three-quarters of Kingfisher County, including the city of Kingfisher, and a portion of Canadian County.
In the state House District 55 Republican primary, Nick Archer won with 2,295 votes, or 53.84%. Jeff Sawatzky was second with 1,619 votes, while Tad Boone was third with 349.
Since no Democrats, independents or Libertarians filed, Archer claims the seat and will Rep. Todd Russ, R-Cordell, who termed out. The district includes the southern portion of Blaine County.
Alfalfa County
County treasurer, Republican — Kelsi Claflin defeated Shana Wells and Donna Irvin. Claflin garnered 719 votes, or 57.20%, to 403 for Irvin and 135 for Wells.
County commissioner District 1, Republican — Garret Johnson won a four-way race with 238 votes, or 54.59%. Jay Hague received 104 votes, Tyler Mead 75 and Chuck Green 19.
County commissioner District 3, Republican — Nate Ross won with 274 votes, or 63.72%. Alton Jackson received 89 votes and Ron Nicke 67.
Blaine County
County commissioner District 1, Republican — Darryl Hicks defeated Sidney Pratt by a vote of 237-129, or 64.75%.
County commissioner District 3, Republican — Tracy Matli and Allen Cowan will be in a runoff. Matli led the way with 210 votes, or 41.83%. Cowan received 165 votes, or 32.87%. Cody Meier was third with 127 votes.
Grant County
County commissioner District 1, Republican — Max L. Hess led the way in a four-person race with 140 votes, or 44.16%. He will be in a runoff against David Kretchmar, who received 102 votes, or 32.18%.
Joseph R. Hull received 63 votes and John R. Crocker Jr. received 12.
Associate District Judge — Jeff Crites defeated Bill Shaw and Steven A. Young in the race. Crites received 584 votes, or 58.23%. Shaw was second with 304 votes, while Young received 115.
Major County
County assessor, Republican — Jenny Corkery won with 1,037 votes, or 56.79%. Brandon Case received 553 votes and Jenna Parker 236.
County commissioner District 1, Republican — Ryan Greb won a three-way contest with 369 votes, or 50.90%. Justin A. DeHaas received 253 votes and John Haworth 103.
County commissioner District 3, Republican — Travis Darr defeated Max Paulsen by a vote of 315-189, with Darr receiving 62.50% of the vote.
Woods County
County commissioner District 1, Republican — David Hamil defeated Willie McKinley 199-118, or 62.78% of the vote.
County commissioner District 3, Republican — John Smiley won a three-person race with 294 votes, or 59.51%. Jim Hofer received 121 votes and John M. Evans 79.
