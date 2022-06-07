Enid News & Eagle, the city of Enid, Enid Public Schools and KOFM Radio will host a Republican primary candidate forum for Oklahoma state superintendent of public instruction and U.S. representative on Tuesday, June 21, at Stride Bank Center.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the forum will begin at 6 p.m.
The state superintendent forum will begin at 6 p.m. and feature all four GOP candidates: April Grace, current superintendent of Shawnee Public Schools; John Cox, Peggs Schools superintendent; Ryan Walters, Oklahoma state secretary of education; and William Crozier, of Union City.
The District 3 U.S. representative forum will begin at 7:15 p.m. and will feature candidate Wade Burleson, of Enid, and Evan Handy, campaign manager standing in for incumbent U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas, who is not available due to voting duties in Washington, D.C.
District 3 candidate Stephen Butler, of Yukon, is unavailable to attend the forum.
“We’re pleased to be able to host many of the candidates for these respective races,” said Cindy Allen, News & Eagle publisher. "We hope for a good crowd to come out to hear from the candidates.”
KOFM Radio will live-stream the forum.
The format for the forum is that each candidate will give an opening and closing statement. They also will be asked a series of questions from the Enid News & Eagle and KOFM Radio.
The News & Eagle is inviting constituents to send in questions they would like answered from the candidates. Questions from the public should be submitted to callen@enidnews.com by 5 p.m. June 16.
“We usually get some good questions from the public to include in the forum, so please send your questions in for consideration,” Allen said.
No questions will be taken from the floor during the forum.
Primary elections for county, state and federal office are June 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.