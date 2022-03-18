ENID, Okla. — Enid Regional Development Alliance has announced its two newest MicroEnterprise Grant recipients.
EH Metal Works and Preston’s Cycle & ATV are the third annual MicroEnterprise Grant recipients, receiving $10,000 each. The $10,000 awards are funded by Community Development Block Grant money and through the Department of Housing and Urban Development, with a $10,000 match from ERDA.
ERDA received a total of 15 applications from small businesses in Enid.
EH Metal Works is owned by Emme Hughes. Hughes does custom metal work, welding and fabrication. Since starting in 2021, EH Metal Works has seen rapid growth. The funds from the award will go toward purchasing equipment and industry-specific software to allow the business to grow and meet customer demand.
“I would like to offer my sincerest thanks to the Enid Regional Development Alliance for choosing EH Metal Works to be a recipient of the MicroEnterprise grant,” Hughes said. “Their support has been invaluable to me in starting my business. This award will allow me to upgrade my equipment and tools. The improvements will speed up the design phase and increase efficiency throughout the cutting and fabrication processes.”
David Preston and Arlan Potter are owners of Preston’s Cycle & ATV. Preston’s Cycle & ATV is a full-service motorcycle parts and repair shop and dealership. The dealership, 1314 N. Grand, employs two full-time mechanics. Funds from the award will go toward a new metal roof for the building, according to ERDA.
“We appreciate being named a recipient of the $10,000 grant,” Potter and Preston said in a news release. “Our company has been in business at 1314 N. Grand for 15 years. We sell and service preowned motorcycles, ATVs and side-by-side off-road vehicles. We are Enid people, love this community and enjoy doing business here. Over the years, our roof has developed leaks and gone well beyond its useful life. The support of the grant will allow us to replace the roof, improve our curb appeal and to make interior repairs from water damage. We are especially grateful to the Enid Regional Development Alliance.”
ERDA intends to offer the MicroEnterprise Grant program again during the 2022-23 fiscal year. ERDA will release details on the application process in the fall. For more information, contact Enid Regional Development Alliance at (580) 233-4232.
“ERDA is proud to be able to direct funding to two outstanding small business owners,” said Lisa Powell, ERDA executive director. “We received many deserving applications and look forward to working with all of the businesses who applied. Both EH Metal Works and Preston’s Cycle & ATV utilize their funds in different ways that each support the growth of their business in Enid.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.