Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Windy. A few showers this morning with mostly sunny skies during the afternoon hours. High 58F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.