With holiday shopping season now underway, participating Enid businesses will hold in-store events and promotions Saturday as part of the city’s officially recognized Small Business Saturday.
Organized by Main Street Enid, downtown’s shopping campaign commemorating the retail event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The city of Enid last week declared Nov. 28, 2020, as Small Business Saturday, in a proclamation from Mayor George Pankonin then approved by the city commission.
American Express began Small Business Saturday in 2010, following the 2009 recession. The event follows Thanksgiving and falls between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the two major shopping days of the year that set off the nation’s holiday season.
Sales on Small Business Saturday last year reached a record $9.6 billion, according to a consumer insights report from American Express and the National Federation of Independent Business. Further research from American Express shows that each dollar spent creates another 50 cents of local business activity as a result of employee spending and a business purchasing local goods.
The retail event falls during one of the most difficult years for small businesses in Oklahoma, as the COVID-19 pandemic has seen many stores and restaurants close their doors for good.
However, unlike at the state level, Enid has seen increased retail sales compared to the last calendar year.
Local sales and use tax revenue was up 15% in September, according to November’s state tax reports. Statewide, total revenues in the last 12 months are down about $521 million, $422 million of which for gross production tax, said Jon Blankenship, president and CEO of Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce.
While he said COVID-19 has had an impact, Blankenship attributed Oklahoma’s gross production tax downturn to declining oil and gas prices.
Main Street began its own "Shop Local" campaign when the pandemic began.
Riley Jantzen said his gift shop, The Felt Bird, makes much of its sales during the holiday season. He called Small Business Saturday an “amazingly bright point” as one of its best sales days of the year.
On Black Friday, Jantzen had been selling a lot of commemorative 2020-themed holiday ornaments meant to hopefully take the air out of this year’s struggle — one is a dumpster on fire with “2020” on it; another says “Merry X-mask."
The Felt Bird moved to its current location at 222 W. Randolph right before the city shut down all non-essential businesses, services and events.
Jantzen said the store is thankfully in a “happy shopping spot” downtown, but he knows many owners of small businesses their size who have been trying to make it through the pandemic.
“Literally anything that we can do — in a safe way — to boost business this year is a very good thing,” he said. “For the entire world, it’s been a struggle for small businesses, so when you get a win, you take a win.”
