Enid business owners voiced their concerns Thursday that a proposed road improvement project crossing through downtown could affect the area’s two busiest blocks.
City engineers said at a presentation in Stride Bank Center’s Benson Ballroom that they expect a planned three-stage construction project, on Randolph from Washington to 7th, to last 10 months.
Construction is expected to begin in January on the new waterline, which will be installed in segments by block, head engineer Jason Unruh said. Water outages would last for one day to connect old lines to new lines.
Unruh said a 12-inch line would be added on Randolph from Washington to the railroad tracks and a 10-inch line from the tracks to 7th. No sidewalks would be replaced because the water line would be placed in the diagonal parking spaces, he said.
This water line work would be completed in May, while road work begins in April until August. Corner nodes and new ADA-compliant ramps will also be added, as well as isolated sidewalk/curb and gutter repair.
This portion of the project is the most expensive capital improvement program in the city of Enid’s 2020-2021 budget, estimated to cost about $1.5 million. (The year’s local street program project also is budgeted for $1.5 million).
The mill and overlay process will be included in the next fiscal year’s budget, according to the budget item.
Mill and overlay, in lane shifts, on Randolph will then last from June or July until October. Like West Broadway’s mill and overlay, two lanes of traffic on Randolph will be open the entire time, Unruh said, but this time, concrete work will be done prior.
Engineering Director Chris Gdanski said the project would not be similar to the construction currently in progress on Maple since February, when waterline work began. The street itself has been under construction since June.
Instead, the waterline on Randolph will be torn up prior to street construction, Unruh said.
He and Gdanski were both hesitant to provide specific time frames during the water line repairs, citing contractor decisions on parameters or unforeseeable seasonal weather.
Business owners in frustration pointed to the delays on Maple as proof the city shouldn’t be doing downtown roadwork right now, calling it a “disaster.”
“If you do this from January to October, that’s a little scary,” said Mickey De La Cruz, who owns downtown restaurants Youngblood Grille and Panevino Wine & Steak. “I think having (Randolph) all torn up for long periods of time is going to be the issue.”
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said if the city waits, it might never get done, since the city would have to move onto other projects due to the city’s annual budget projects.
“One year ago, we didn’t know we were going to have this situation,” Gilbert said.
The Randolph project would come at a time when business owners say they are already worrying about being able to stay open and continue to draw customers due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The city of Enid shut down non-essential businesses and restaurants for around two months in the spring, which temporarily left downtown shops closed and Main Street Enid’s First Friday events canceled.
The project would begin as First Fridays, largely held on the 100 and 200 blocks of West Randolph, resume in the spring. Gdanski said sidewalks would be closed in segments during the water line work.
“I think we need to do whatever possible to keep these businesses open, because they have gone through hoops to get through COVID … and they’re hit with a construction project,” Main Street Enid Executive Director Natalie Beurlot said Thursday.
Other owners said customers would have difficulty finding parking during the construction.
“I sometimes can’t even get in there to park myself, so that’s my concern, is where are we even going to get people?” asked Dawn Muncy, who owns Muncy Photography on the 200 block of West Randolph. This block has the highest concentration of businesses in downtown.
Beurlot and Gilbert said they could talk with building owners who also own the private parking lots behind their buildings, as well city parking enforcement, on being less stringent during construction time.
Lynn Smith, who owns Muncy’s building and The Felt Bird’s next door, said unlike the water line work, a mill and overlay could be done quickly without much disruption.
“Over the last 80 years, it’s been my observation that most things are not as good as we hope they might be, nor are they as bad as we fear they might be. And I feel this could be one of those projects,” Smith said.
City officials will have a contract in place in tandem with a pre-construction contractor meeting later this month, and dates on the water line repair schedule will be more firm, Gdanski said.
Gilbert said the city can then schedule another presentation in January with interested business owners and residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.