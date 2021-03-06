Enid brewery to hold monthly market downtown for local farmers, shoppers

Downtown Enid restaurateurs said they want to brew a new tradition out of the old culture of farmers’ markets.
Beginning Saturday, March 20, Enid Brewing Company & Eatery is set to debut Weekends on Maine, which will feature local entertainment and a row of vendors from local farms and businesses.
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the 200 block of West Maine will be closed from the corner of North Independence to the alleyway behind EBC.
Weekends on Maine will be held every third Saturday each month through September.
Event coordinator David Donaldson, EBC’s culinary manager, said he wants Weekends on Maine to be recognized as an Enid tradition 10 years from now.
Donaldson said he had fond memories of his childhood in Fairview going to markets called “Trades Day Saturdays,” where people would bring folding tables for garage sales, produce, livestock — you name it.
“You could buy anything at Trades Day,” Donaldson said.
Though he saw this similar vibe at the Pike’s Place Market while living in Seattle, he said it wasn’t the same as back home in Oklahoma. Austin, Texas, and Charleston, S.C., also have events similar to Weekends on Maine.
Those who run EBC, along with the partners at Main Street Enid, are trying to express this specifically Midwest-Southern tradition, Donaldson said, while also bringing more cosmopolitan touches like food, music and art.
“The Southern feel I almost think comes from the agrarian side of it that you don’t necessarily get when you go to the Coasts,” he said. “We think this is an idea that can definitely grow on itself.”
Vendors already signed up include a chocolate-maker, axe-throwing stations from yet-to-open Enid Axe, local boutiques and several food trucks including EBC’s own truck, as well as Enid musician Chloe-Beth for entertainment.
Vendors will pay either $25 for a 15-by-15-foot booth space each month, or $100 for a reserved space season pass through September. Main Street Enid partners will receive a booth for free.
MSE Executive Director Natalie Beurlot said Weekends on Maine would provide another opportunity to shop local, a major focus of Main Street since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“Every third Saturday, you’ll be able to find live music, vendors and entertainment in the heart of our community,” Beurlot said.
To sign up as a vendor or entertainment, Donaldson can be reached at david@enid brewing.com.
A natural fit
Weekends on Maine is set to mark the local brewery’s two-year opening anniversary, having opened March 15, 2019.
To celebrate, EBC will hold a week of events — including a St. Patrick’s Day bash — leading to the first Weekends on Maine, with an open mic night at the brewery that evening.
Located at 126 S. Independence, EBC sits at the southern entrance of downtown Enid.
“Our proximity leads us to being not only a provider for our community, but something that helps support the growth of tourism and marketing for the downtown area,” Donaldson said.
The idea for the market was a “natural fit,” co-owner Justin Blasier said, since it came out of his and co-owner Brady Sidwell’s goal of connecting local farmers to urban life and show that grain isn’t “just a market product.”
All of its grain is grown and malted on Sidwell’s family farm in Goltry, then brewed into craft beer on site in a room behind the restaurant area from “grain to glass,” Blasier said.
This “spent” grain is then fed as forage grazing to the cows at Sidwell Farms, whose beef is then also used on EBC’s menu, he said.
“It’s a full circle-of-life thing,” he said.
One wheat grain from Sidwell Farms can ultimately be transferred locally up to five times, Donaldson said — from the farm to the grain elevator to the brewery to the cattle and back to the brewery.
Donaldson said EBC “pretty quickly” expanded its menu soon after he started running the kitchen in May 2020 and left the real estate business behind.
Having vertical control of the burgers brings traceability, he said.
“That’s what really excites me as a cook — being able to have all the control I can over everything that goes on the plate,” he said.