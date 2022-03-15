BUFFALO, Okla. — An Enid boy was killed Tuesday evening in an accident near Buffalo in Harper County.
The boy died at the scene of injuries suffered in the accident, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. OHP does not name juveniles in its accident reports.
The accident happened at 6:45 p.m. at E0130 Road and N1825 Road, in the Doby Springs area, about 7 miles west of Buffalo, according to the report.
According to the report, Terry Reading, 34, of Enid, was driving a 2018 Polaris Ranger when the boy grabbed the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to leave the road, hit an embankment and roll one-quarter of a time. The boy was ejected and pinned beneath the vehicle.
Seat belts were not in use, according to the report.
