OKLAHOMA CITY — An Enid-born artist will participate in a world’s premier Western art show in Oklahoma City.
Pieces by sculptor Harold T. Holden will be included in the Prix de West exhibit, which opens Monday through Aug. 8 at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum.
Parts of the exhibit, will be for sale during the art sale event, from the weekend of June 25-26.
Holden, born and raised in Enid, graduated from Enid High School before attending Oklahoma State University. He then graduated from the Texas Academy of Art. He started off in the commercial art field, working as the art director of Horseman Magazine in the day and honing his sculpting skill in the night.
In 1973, Holden left his day job to become a full-time artist. Now, there are 22 of his public art pieces in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Arkansas. In 2012, he was elected into the Cowboy Artists of America. Two years later, he was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. Holden also became the first Oklahoman to be a part of the Hall of Great Westerners in 2017.
Holden’s work will sit beside the art of nearly 100 other artists at the Prix de West exhibit and art sale. This year’s exhibit marks the 49th anniversary of the event and will feature a multitude of art forms and seminars during the art sale weekend.
During the art sale weekend, people who have registered will be able to attend cocktail receptions, a silent art sale, and a live auction. Seminars hosted by artists will be available to museum guests as well as the art sale attendees.
The National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. The museum is located at 1700 Northeast 63rd in Oklahoma City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.