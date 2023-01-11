ENID, Okla. — Enid Board of Education appointed Ja’Nell Huff to the Ward 3 position after a unanimous vote at a special board meeting today, Jan. 11, 2023.
Huff is an Enid native and a 2004 Enid High School graduate. She earned an associate’s degree in pre-pharmacy at Northern Oklahoma College and studied at Southwestern Oklahoma State University for two years. She is the clinic coordinator at Total Foot and Ankle in Enid and is an active member at Progress Missionary Baptist Church.
“My children, and all EPS children, are my motivation for accepting this great position with the Enid Board of Education,” Huff said. “As (English philosopher) Herbert Spencer once said, ‘The great aim of education is not knowledge but action.’”
Huff is the mother of Sundiata, Sumaiya and Sudan. They attend Longfellow Middle School and Garfield Elementary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.