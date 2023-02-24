ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools Board of Education decided Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, to sign a contract with Oklahoma State School Boards Association to assist in the search for a new superintendent.
"This is not something we want to do, but we are fortunate with the great situation Superintendent Darrell Floyd leaves us with and are excited to find someone who can continue on with his accomplishments,” said school board President Torry Turnbow.
Floyd announced Monday he would retire June 30 after 9 years at the EPS helm.
OSSBA will work with the EPS Board of Education to establish a search timeline, do marketing and advertising, gather essential qualifications and characteristics, post and manage applications, provide interview guidelines and provide reference check guidelines.
Board members voted for applicants to respond initially to two questions: How do you propose to further advance academic excellence for all students, and provide examples for elementary and secondary levels; and how have you engaged community leaders as well as all other stakeholders in the conversation to create a bold and futuristic vision.
Board members also discussed an executive search committee and about reaching out to the community before adjourning in their 30 minute allotted time schedule.
The initial cost of the contract with OSSBA is $9,950.
Present at the meeting were Turnbow, Matt Lohman, Chad Mantz, Joe Blackwood, Matt Sampson and Randy Long.
Floyd has been EPS superintendent since 2014. He came to Enid after serving as superintendent in Stephenville, Texas. He said he was proud of all of the achievements that have been made during his tenure, and it was an honor serving as superintendent.
He has spent 37 years in public education as a teacher, coach, middle school assistant principal, junior high principal, high school principal and superintendent of schools for 26 years.
During his time in Enid, Floyd has been active in many community organizations, including Leadership Greater Enid, board member of Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce, board member and campaign chairman of the United Way of Northwest Oklahoma, Denny Price Family YMCA board, board member of Garfield County Board of Health and a 2016-17 class member of Leadership Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.