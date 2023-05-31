TONKAWA, Okla. — Skeleton Station is set to kick off the summer with a live concert under the stars.
The band will open the concert with ’60s, ’70s and ’80s rock tunes mixed with a hint of country sound at 7:30 p.m., June 4, 2023, in Tonkawa Centennial Park, 301 E. Grand, in Tonkawa.
Skeleton Station band members include Dr. John Bartolozzi, guitar; Steven Harwood, piano and vocals; Tani Mahaffey, vocals; Shawn Mahaffey, drums; and Dave Roberts, bass and vocals. Harwood and Roberts are Full Moon Concert veterans, and they assured the other members of Skeleton Station that the Full Moon Concert Series is a fantastic event. Shawn Mahaffey said the band is excited to play music for people who love music.
“There’s nothing better than to be up on stage, playing music and looking out into the crowd and seeing people singing along and enjoying what you’re doing,” Mahaffey said.
The family-friendly concert begins in the Heart in the Park Pavilion and is free to all. Since bench seating in the park is limited, the public is invited to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Leashed pets are welcome and restroom facilities are located across the street in the Santa Fe Depot.
Throughout the evening, concert goers may walk the world’s only heart-shaped labyrinth, and the evening concludes with the traditional group howl at the full moon. North Central Oklahoma Arts Council and Heart in the Park Committee of the Tonkawa Historical Society sponsor the free monthly concerts throughout the summer season on the night of the full moon. Next month’s Full Moon Concert is scheduled for Monday, July 3.
In case of inclement weather or for more information, check for Full Moon Concert updates at https://heartinthepark.org/ and on NCOAC Facebook: www.facebook.com/TonkawaArts/ or by messaging (580) 628-0108.
