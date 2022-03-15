After a successful first year at the frying pan, Enid is going to be bacon for more next month.
United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma is bringing back its Bacon Bash cook-off contest on April 22, held as part of Enid’s annual Hanor Smokin’ Red Dirt BBQ competition.
The contest will be held on Independence outside Stride Bank Center.
Registration for the event costs $50 and is due by March 25, at United Way’s office on the second floor of the Great Plains Bank Building, 401 W. Broadway. Submissions also can be mailed to P.O. Box 5828, Enid, OK 73702.
Dan Schiedel, United Way CEO and executive director, said around 15-20 teams are needed for the event, with up to six members per team.
United Way has again partnered with Hanor Family of Companies and Stride Bank Center to host the cook-off.
Those who bring the completed entry form to the United Way office will receive a free package of Hanor Farms Daily’s bacon to practice their contest entires until the main event. The bacon also is available at Jumbo Foods on Willow.
The day before or of the event, participants can then pick up their 25 pounds of bacon to prepare 300 servings of bacon. Teams will have 20 feet by 20 feet of space for distributing their contest entries.
Winners will be announced during the Red Dirt BBQ awards ceremony April 23. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top five contestants, with the grand champion winning $400 and a feature in the News & Eagle’s Etown magazine.
Contestants will use products from Hanor Family, which is based in Enid.
The Car Bash also is returning with a vehicle provided by Jacksons of Enid, and a cornhole competition will be held in the plaza.
Schiedel said he hopes the Bacon Bash, whose proceeds would benefit United Way’s 14 partner agencies, would help top next year’s fundraising campaign goal.
This year’s campaign raised a record $867,000 for United Way and its partner agencies. The nonprofit has been expanding farther into Northwest Oklahoma this past year, helping food pantries and communities in Kingfisher, Guymon and Deer Creek, Schiedel said.
