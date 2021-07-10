ENID, Okla. — Writers from Northwest Oklahomans shared the romance, mystery and horror of being published authors on Saturday.
Running the gamut of genres, publishing style and years at the computer, all seven authors participating in the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County’s panel agreed that passion was the key ingredient in their recipes for success.
The annual Authorfest panel, signing and sale is co-sponsored by the Enid Writers Cub, the longest-running local writer’s group in Oklahoma.
“You’re gonna write because you have to write. And everybody here knows what I’m talking about,” author and Enid native Dennis McDonald said. “It’s gotta burn inside you before it comes out onto the pen.”
“You just have to start. And the passion will grow,” Paula Benge added, before adding with a chuckle: “And then you have to finish.”
Damien Kaine series author Victoria M. Patton said this year, she’d already made $26,000 from mainly online sales after spending money changing her books’ marketing.
But writers don’t do it for the money, Patton said, herself having spent four years not making an income after publishing her first novel online.
“You really don’t,” she said. “If you’re really writing, you write ‘cause you can’t think of anything else to do and all you want to do is sit down and get this story out. … And the money comes later.”
McDonald said he started making more money after self-publishing and lowering the price of his second and third books on Amazon. The phenomenon of doing so has become much more popular since he published his first book, an Oklahoma-based zombie novel, in around 2010.
“I’ve heard writers say, ‘You have to put your butt in the seat,’” fellow Enid native Mary Coley said. “Even if you just write a page a day, tomorrow, that’s a page you’ve gotten done.”
But for the last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, Coley, who now lives in Jenks and New Mexico, said she sat in that seat herself with a serious case of writer’s block.
Her recently published, Oklahoma-based mystery novel, “Blood on the Mother Road,” took an extra year for her to write, she said.
Coley spent the weekend making several stops in Enid to promote the book, the second in a series about an investigative journalist. The first, “Blood on the Cimarron,” in 2017 received the top Hillerman Award from a New Mexico/Arizona book award program.
Author Peggy Chambers, a longtime member of the Enid Writers Club, said she had more free time during the pandemic — but also fewer opportunities to promote her novels of multiple genres including young adult, mystery and children’s.
McDonald, who sells most of his books at horror fan conventions across the country, also suddenly had no way to promote them, including a tabletop game book he published two weeks before Enid’s COVID emergency shutdown. Eight conventions McDonald was planning to attend were canceled in 2020.
He stayed busy, though. Until retiring this year, McDonald had also worked for the Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma and spent the last year driving to Guymon with around 50 COVID-19 specimens every day.
Nancy Chastain also didn’t have as much free time during the pandemic, because of her job as an office manager for an Enid law firm handling criminal cases.
“Our business picked up, so my writing time went down,” said Chastain, who published around 10 books including romance-suspense, paranormal thrillers and young-adult fantasy.
Chastain said she’s working on expanding the latter, which she wrote for her grandchildren, into a world of nine more books with two other authors.
Library coordinator Margo Holmes, leading the panel discussion, asked authors how they keep multiple books or series straight.
Patton answered first, with “Whiskey.”
Chastain added, “That’s what I was gonna say … tequila.”
