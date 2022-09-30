ENID, Okla. — An Enid attorney who was suspended from practicing law for two years starting in 2020 was reinstated Wednesday.
On Sept. 4, 2020, Robert Faulk pleaded guilty to a felony count of domestic abuse-prior pattern of physical abuse and a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse, receiving, respectively, a two-year deferred sentence and one-year suspended sentence.
The Supreme Court of Oklahoma on Sept. 28, 2021, concurred the totality of Faulk’s conduct warranted a two-year suspension from the date of his interim suspension on Sept. 28, 2020.
Faulk filed for reinstatement Wednesday pursuant to Rule 11.8 of the Oklahoma Rules Governing Disciplinary Proceedings, which states that “a lawyer who has been suspended for two years or less upon disciplinary charges may resume practice upon the expiration of the period of suspension by filing an affidavit affirming that the affiant has not engaged in the unauthorized practice of law or otherwise violated the rules of the Association or the terms of the affiant’s order of suspension.”
The affidavit also is required to describe all business or professional activities of the affiant during the term of the suspension. According to Faulk’s affidavit in support of reinstatement, Faulk was publisher, editor and owner of a monthly publication, managing member of two real estate ownership companies and acted as a consultant and part-time paralegal for another local attorney, but did not meet with any clients or otherwise engage in the practice of law.
According to Faulk’s affidavit, Faulk attended Oklahoma Bar Association’s 2022 Solo and Small Firm Conference, as well as continuing legal education events put on by OBA, to stay current on the law and keeping abreast of appellate court cases and law changes in his main practice.
No order of the court is necessary, but material deletions or misinterpretations in the affidavit would be grounds for subsequent discipline, the ORGDP rule states.
Faulk said in a message Thursday he has “learned a lot over the years through counseling, Celebrate Recovery and speaking with others” and has “gained a better understanding” of not only himself but how his actions impact others.
“This has helped me to become a better person for my family and the community,” he said.
Faulk also said he’s excited to return to practicing law and provide legal services to clients.
“Helping people is my passion,” he said. “I consider it a privilege to represent people in their time of need, and I no longer take the ability to do so professionally for granted.”
