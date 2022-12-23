ENID, Okla. — After a couple of days in the deep freeze, the Enid area will see a warming trend that will send high temperatures into the 60s by the middle of next week.
An arctic cold front plunged temperatures into the single digits or below zero Thursday and Friday, and — combined with strong northerly winds — produced wind chill values of lower than minus 20.
Now, according to National Weather Service, the Enid area will experience gradual warming.
"As for this cold, it will move out gradually, and temperatures will recover into the 50s and 60s buy roughly the Wednesday/Thursday timeframe," said Mike Honigsberg, director of Enid/Garfield County Emergency Management
Skies should be sunny Saturday, according to NWS, with a high in the Enid area around 27, up from the high in the teens on Friday. Wind chill values in the morning could drop to minus 6.
Saturday night should be clear, with a low around 12, according to NWS. The high Christmas Day is expected to be around 35, under sunny skies, according to NWS.
Mostly sunny skies will continue into next week, according to NWS, with highs reaching into the 40s on Monday, around 50 on Tuesday and the low-60s on Wednesday.
Honigsberg said he knew of no major issues from the cold spell — at least not yet.
"I am sure we will suffer some broken water pipes as we thaw out, though," he said.
