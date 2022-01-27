Winter weather conditions are affecting schools and other activities in the area, including Enid Public Schools, which closed classes for the day. Closures and delays** include:

• Blaine County Courthouse - open at 10 a.m.

• Canton Public Schools - 9:30 a.m. start

• Drummond Public Schools - 9:15 a.m. start

• Emmanuel Christian School

• First Baptist Church, Enid

• First United Methodist Church, Enid

• Garber Public Schools

• Hillsdale Christian School - running an hour late

• Leonardo’s Children Museum

• Oklahoma Bible Academy

• Pioneer-Pleasant Vale

• Sharon-Mutual Public Schools - opens at 10 a.m.

• St. Joseph Catholic School

• St. Paul’s Lutheran School

• Thomas-Fay-Custer Public Schools

• Vance Air Force Base - open at 10 a.m.

• Vici Public Schools

• Watonga Indian Health Center - opens at 10 a.m.

• Waukomis Public Schools

** Check and confirm with destinations concerning closings and delays.

