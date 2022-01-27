Winter weather conditions are affecting schools and other activities in the area, including Enid Public Schools, which closed classes for the day. Closures and delays** include:
• Blaine County Courthouse - open at 10 a.m.
• Canton Public Schools - 9:30 a.m. start
• Drummond Public Schools - 9:15 a.m. start
• Emmanuel Christian School
• First Baptist Church, Enid
• First United Methodist Church, Enid
• Garber Public Schools
• Hillsdale Christian School - running an hour late
• Leonardo’s Children Museum
• Oklahoma Bible Academy
• Pioneer-Pleasant Vale
• Sharon-Mutual Public Schools - opens at 10 a.m.
• St. Joseph Catholic School
• St. Paul’s Lutheran School
• Thomas-Fay-Custer Public Schools
• Vance Air Force Base - open at 10 a.m.
• Vici Public Schools
• Watonga Indian Health Center - opens at 10 a.m.
• Waukomis Public Schools
** Check and confirm with destinations concerning closings and delays.
