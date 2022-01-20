ENID, Okla. — As teaching shortages persist due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials at Northwest Oklahoma’s largest school district say they’d welcome volunteer substitutes through the governor’s new initiative.
Enid Public Schools is among eight Garfield County school districts planning to participate in the localized version of the State Chamber of Commerce’s initiative for employees of state agencies and private businesses to substitute-teach.
“Given our current situation, we welcome any and all qualified subs that we can get,” EPS Superintendent Darrell Floyd said Wednesday.
Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce now is calling for volunteers from businesses to help area schools, as the state announced plans Tuesday to work with local chambers to implement the program.
Substitutes would spend time teaching in-person each month for no additional compensation from school districts, aside from possible paid time off from their current employer.
Other county school districts opting to participate include Chisholm Public Schools, Cimarron Public Schools, Covington-Douglas Public Schools, Drummond Public Schools, Garber Public Schools, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale Public Schools and Waukomis Public Schools. Only Kremlin-Hillsdale Public Schools has opted out of the initiative, according to the Enid chamber.
The chamber said in a statement that it would be developing a list of volunteers from businesses, but those interested should directly contact school districts about requirements.
Stitt unveiled his plan on Tuesday with state chamber and education officials — sans State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister — to attempt to alleviate recent substitute and staff shortages in public schools, many of which have gone to virtual learning or temporarily closed.
EPS currently employs 58 substitutes, said the district’s substitute coordinator, Amy McBroom. That application is available online at www.enid publicschools.org/apply.
Earlier in the school year, EPS was able to maintain the 45% to 50% coverage rate for staff who need substitutes both employed by the district and contracted through TPI Staffing Services in Enid, said Jane Johnson, EPS director of human resources and communications.
“An increase in our community in COVID-positive individuals and an increase in our staff with COVID means that we need more coverage and we won’t be able to maintain the 50% coverage average,” Johnson said.
EPS’ Carver Early Childhood Center canceled classes this week due to staffing shortages, with over a dozen staff out because of illness, particularly COVID-19.
On Wednesday, 63 EPS staff members — all but two working in school buildings — have been reported in isolation after testing positive for COVID.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.