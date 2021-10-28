ENID, Okla. –The local radio club resumes hosting its annual Hamfest, after a break from the event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event has run in Enid for more than 20 years, put on by Enid Area Radio Club. Enid Hamfest will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Hoover Building, 300 E Oxford.
The purpose of Hamfest is to promote amateur radio communications in the local area and to provide a venue for radio operators to meet and converse.
There will be presentations on a wide variety of communications topics. Vendors will be on site to display the latest in radio and communications equipment. Radio license testing is available for all three levels of licenses.
EARC provides emergency communications in times of disasters and emergencies as a public service. Enid’s radio club is Oklahoma’s oldest amateur radio club, functioning since 1936.
Bill Nokes, chairman of the EARC board, said he sold out on tables for the event three weeks ago, but they are looking for ways to accommodate all attendees.
“This year, we are the only in Oklahoma that is having a Hamfest,” Nokes said. “All of the other Oklahoma Hamfests have been cancelled. We are getting a lot of requests for people to come over to ours, so it should be a good turn out.”
