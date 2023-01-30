ENID, Okla. — Northwest Oklahoma escaped the freezing rain and sleet that caused problems over much of the state Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, but the Enid area could see winter precipitation Tuesday.
National Weather Service's forecast for Enid calls for a 40% chance of snow mixed with freezing rain after 11 a.m. Tuesday, with little or no snow accumulation.
It will be cold, though, with the high in Enid expected to be near 22. Wind will be from the north at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday night will be cold, with a low around 17, under cloudy skies, according to NWS.
Wednesday should be partly sunny, according to NWS, with a high near 37. However, there is a 20% chance of rain and snow Wednesday night, with a low of 23.
High temperatures will climb to near 60 by Saturday.
On Monday, though, much of the state was dealing with slick roads as freezing rain and sleet made travel difficult.
By Monday afternoon, Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said moderate to heavy sleet and freezing rain mix was falling mainly in the eastern half of Oklahoma. Workers were treating and plowing slick and hazardous spots impacting highways and turnpikes.
Slick and hazardous conditions were reported on Interstate 44/Turner Turnpike, according to ODOT, and those areas were being treated and plowed.
Slick spots were reported in the Tulsa and Oklahoma City metro areas, according to ODOT. Interstate 35 from Oklahoma City south to Purcell was slick in some areas, while I-35 from Purcell to Texas was reported to be slick and hazardous. I-40 from Oklahoma City to Arkansas was slick in spots.
"As with all winter weather, drivers should use caution on elevated surfaces, reduce speeds and allow extra travel time," ODOT stated. "Crews will continue to treat these areas throughout the night and as the storm continues, until everything is clear."
In McAlester, officials with the city of McAlester and Pittsburg County officials said Monday they were ready for the forecast winter storm.
According to the McAlester News-Capital, District 3 Pittsburg County Commissioner Ross Selman said commissioners decided to close the courthouse early Monday because of the winter storm forecast.
He said county commissioners took the action so courthouse employees could head for home before the worst of the forecast winter storm hit the McAlester area.
With McAlester under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Monday and then a winter weather advisory through Tuesday night and a chance of freezing rain again on Wednesday, sleet, snow and freezing rain were possible at various times, according to weather forecasters.
Commissioners were waiting to assess conditions before deciding whether the courthouse would remain open or closed on Tuesday.
“We’ll see what this deal does” Selman said Monday before the brunt of the forecast winter storm hit Pittsburg County.
McAlester City Manager David Andren met with city personnel Monday morning and he said city crews were ready to roll when the winter precipitation started falling. He said crews were waiting to see what kind of winter precipitation fell on the city.
“All of the trucks are ready to do the salt work,” he said. “We’re ready to go.”
Andren said the city still had plenty of supplies on-hand.
“We just got a new order of salt a couple of weeks ago,” he said, and the city still has plenty of it left.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.