Northwest Oklahoma could see 8-12 inches of snow Sunday into Monday as the latest round of winter weather moves into the Enid area, according to National Weather Service.
A gusty north wind will cause blowing and drifting snow as well, according to NWS.
"A significant snowstorm is expected to begin Saturday night in northwest Oklahoma, then spread quickly southeast through the day on Sunday," a special NWS weather statement reads. " The heaviest snowfall will probably occur Sunday night and early Monday. Snowfall totals of 5 to 10 inches will be the rule, with higher amounts in some areas.
"The dry nature of the snow will make it particularly susceptible to being blown around by the wind, and drifting snow is likely. Near-blizzard conditions may occur in unprotected areas Sunday night and Monday."
The current NWS forecast calls for a 30% chance of now after midnight Saturday, with a
70% chance of snow Sunday, with a high of 9. Snow will continue Sunday night, with a low of minus 2.
There is a 40% chance of continued snow Monday, mainly before noon, according to NWS. The high Monday is expected to be 6, with a low of minus 7.
Before Sunday's snow, the Enid area will see continued cold conditions.
The high Friday under cloudy skies is expected to be 19, although the north wind will drop wind chill values to minus 3, according to NWS. There is a 20% chance of snow Friday night after midnight. The low will be 9, but wind chill values will drop to minus 4.
The high Saturday is expected to be 19.
