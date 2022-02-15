ENID, Okla. — The Enid area has the chance to see showers, thunderstorms, freezing rain and snow Wednesday into Thursday.
"All of this depends on the storm track," said Mike Honigsberg, certified director of Enid and Garfield County Emergency Management. "We will have to wait and see and go from there."
The current National Weather Service forecast shows that Enid could receive 1-2 inches of snow Wednesday night into Thursday. The northern tier of counties could receive more.
NWS has issued a winter storm watch from Wednesday evening into Thursday afternoon for Harper, Woods, Woodward, Alfalfa, Grant and Kay counties.
"Heavy snow possible," the watch reads. "Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
"Travel could be very difficult. In addition to slick roadways, patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility."
Whether the Enid area receives any freezing rain — or much rain at all — depends on how the storm system tracks, Honigsberg said.
"Our rain chances are low," he said. "We are on the northern edge of it."
According to the NWS forecast, it will be warm and windy in the Enid area Wednesday. The south-southwest wind will be 16-25 mph, gusting to 36 mph. The high Wednesday is expected to be near 73.
Precipitation will be likely Wednesday night.
There is a chance of rain showers before 3 a.m., according to NWS, then rain showers, snow and freezing rain, along with a chance of thunderstorms. Precipitation chance is 90%.
How much freezing rain the Enid area could receive depends on if it is raining Wednesday night when the temperature drops below freezing, Honigsberg said.
There is a 750% chance of snow and freezing rain before 9 a.m. Thursday, according to NWS, then a chance of snow. Blowing snow is possible until about 5 p.m.
The low Wednesday night is expected to be around 25, with the high Thursday of 31. Winds will be north Thursday at 14-24 mph, with gusts to 37 mph.
Skies will clear Thursday night, with the low dropping to 15, according to NWS.
High temperatures will climb into next week, according to NWS, from near 50 on Friday to the low-70s on Monday.
