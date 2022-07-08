ENID, Okla. — With official approval of a new two-year agreement between the city of Enid and its local labor union, city employees now stand to make starting wages of at least $13.12 an hour.
Enid city commissioners unanimously passed the biennial collective bargaining agreement with the Enid chapter of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees during Thursday’s meeting.
The CBA took effect July 4 and affects the roughly 150 to 200 employees who are AFSCME members, said City Manager Jerald Gilbert, who negotiates union agreements on behalf of the city.
“It’s good for everybody,” Gilbert said after Thursday’s meeting. “It helps us appropriately pay the people that we have, to help retain the talent we have and help recruit new talent.”
For the first time, the deal increases the pay for positions requiring commercial driver’s licenses and for positions that require a degree, employees who have a related associate, bachelor’s or master’s degree will receive $40 a month, $100 a month or $200 a month, respectively.
Also included is a new pay plan that provides a minimum of 6.5% across-the-board increase for fiscal year 2022-2023, as well as a step increase for eligible employees.
Another 6.5% across-the-board increase, plus merits, will begin FY 2023-24, going into effect July 3, 2023.
In the previous FY 20-21 pay plan, an entry-level groundskeeper job with the city of Enid started at $10.39 an hour. With the new pay plan, the same position starts at $13.12 an hour in 22-23 and $13.97 in 23-24.
The CBA includes the new federal holiday of Juneteenth beginning in 2023.
“I think our employees are going to be quite happy with what we got approved tonight,” said Enid AFSCME President Michael Humphries, the city’s interim Utility Maintenance supervisor.
City commissioners are still set to approve the local firefighters’ union two-year CBA. A vote is expected for later this month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.