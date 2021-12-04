ENID, Okla. — Enid Animal Welfare is waiving all adoption fees for animals for the rest of the year in an effort to reduce shelter population.
Until Dec. 31, animals can be adopted from the shelter once a contract for a spay or neuter and rabies vaccination is signed by the adopter, according to a press release from Enid Police Department.
Erica Huffman, adoption coordinator at Enid Animal Welfare, said in the release that the shelter typically sees an increase in animal surrenders around the holidays, but this year, the number has been unusually high.
“We’ve had an increase in owner surrenders, and we’re hoping to get some more adoptions to offset that increase,” she said. “We’ll waive those fees for the remainder of the month for a contract stating they will get the animal spayed or neutered and its rabies vaccine.”
Most of the recent surrenders have been older animals, Huffman said. The overall goal, she added, was to reduce the shelter’s overall population. The capacity at the shelter for strays and surrenders is 34.
As of Friday afternoon, Huffman said out of the 15 dogs and two cats in the shelter, only two were available for adoption, but the fees will still be waived throughout the month as more of the animals become adoptable.
“We’re hoping that with it being Christmas, people can spend money on getting the animals fixed and getting all the stuff that they need, rather than having to pay an adoption fee,” Huffman said. “It’s been nice that the community members have come out and given the animals homes (in the past few days).”
Enid Animal Welfare, 1200 S. 10th, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and is closed on holidays.
