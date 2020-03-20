ENID, Okla. — Enid Animal Control officials said no animals have been or are going to be euthanized due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“The animals are safe They are in a controlled environment," Allen Elder, shelter director, said. “We’re still open for business.”
Elder said there have been rumors circulating that animals were going to be euthanized due to the coronavirus emergency, but there is no truth to the rumors.
“We’re still doing calls. We’re minimizing contract with the public and practicing social distancing," he said. “We’re saving as many animals as we can in the shelter. We’re using as many rescue groups in the area to help. There’s also foster people helping.”
The shelter is maintaining regular hours until further notice but is taking recommended precautions to limit contact.
“If you have a stray dog, please call. If you have to bring a dog to us, just knock on the door,” Elder said. “We’re going day by day and monitoring the situation.”
Elder said the public can monitor the shelter’s status on social media for updates.
Enid Animal Control, 1200 S. 10th, is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The shelter is closed on holidays. The phone number is (580) 249-4910.
BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.
Get full-access breaking news via text alerts at https://enidnews.com/textalerts.
•• For more local, state, national and global COVID-19 pandemic news, go to https://enidnews.com/news/covid19.
•• All breaking news is fully accessible on the Enid News & Eagle website.
•• Information also can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ and https://www.cdc.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.