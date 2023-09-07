ENID, Okla. — Enid Amateur Radio Club Hamfest is not only a one-stop shop for the latest in training and equipment but a chance for amateur radio enthusiasts to pick each other’s brains and pick up a few prizes, at the same time.
Enid ARC Hamfest begins at 8 a.m. at Stride Bank Center, 301 S. Independence, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, with an information and presentation session for members from across Oklahoma and neighboring states, said James Popham, president of the Enid ARC, call sign K15OEB.
Admission to the event is $10 at the door that includes access to vendors, demonstrations and presentations and entry into hourly door prizes, including a grand prize radio kit that includes a new transceiver, battery, antenna, case and more. Some demonstrations and FCC license testing will have an additional cost, Popham said.
Past events have drawn about 400 attendees, including amateur club members from Texas, Arksansas, Kansas and Missouri, he said.
“Hamfest is our fundraiser for the year, but it’s also a way to get together, gather our fellow enthusiasts so we can have a good day of learning and rubbing elbows,” Popham said.
The event pulls together radio operators who might normally talk only over the airwaves.
The event also is a great way to learn about amateur radios and how to get involved in the hobby and the various programs available.
Thomas Henderson, WD5AGO, will offer a live presentation at 10 a.m. on moon-bouncing, which is a way of boosting a signal using Earth to moon to Earth communication, Popham said.
Joe Eisenburg, K0NEB, will provide build sessions for $10 that will instruct those wishing to get a radio kit started.
Testing to become a licensed amateur radio operator or to upgrade a current license will be available at 1 p.m. but will require sign up, which can be accessed at the hamfest website at https://enidarc.org/enidhamfest. A full slate of events planned throughout Hamfest also can be found on the website.
The grand prize drawing for the radio kit will be held just after the testing, or about 2 p.m., Popham said.
Show sponsors are Bioenno Power and Tennadyne/CubexQuads. Vendors include Associated Radio, Radio Shack, The Wireman, The Quilt Lady, D&L Antennas and CubexQuads. Access to a snack bar will be available.
