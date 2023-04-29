ENID, Okla. — Enid AM Too AMBUCS is an organization comprised entirely of women, with 57 members dedicated to providing scholarships for therapists, community service and Amtrykes, customizable therapeutic tricycles that meet the needs of children and adults who have physical disabilities.

The AMBUCS chapter meets weekly at 6:45 a.m. on Wednesdays at the Ivan Keatley Family Chapel, 201 S. Oakwood, and has been active in Enid since 1988.

Lesley Hofberger, president of Enid AM Too AMBUCS, has been with the group since 2019. She said the group is dedicated to providing as much community service as possible.

“Each quarter, what we’ve done is provided money to ... different agencies,” Hofberger said. “We’ve provided our time and we’ve given donations to, for instance, Loaves and Fishes, places like that.”

Valerie Trojan, OTD, OTR/L, is a fellow AM Too AMBUCS member, since 2019, and therapist who works at Liberty of Oklahoma Corp. — also known as the Greer Center — and St. Mary’s Regional Medical center’s inpatient rehab department. She said the group is a large women’s organization for Enid, and that the impact made by the group is larger than many realize.

“We also have guest speakers at almost all of our meetings that educate us about needs of our community, what’s going on at their nonprofit organization or public matters that are needing our attention,” Trojan said.

She said as a therapist she is able to learn of a lot of needs in the community, but being a part of a group with more than 50 members allows her and everyone in the group to work together to help those in need.

“The wonderful thing about AMBUCS, our motto is ‘shoulders together.’ So through our service committee meetings or in our general meetings, somebody mentions, ‘So-and-so is in need of this,’ and you share that with over 50 members and amazing things happen,” Trojan said. “Sometimes I’m just thinking too small to fix this problem, and sometimes that small fix can get a lot better, can get a lot bigger, with a lot of members.”

Hofberger said the group being so involved in the community is something in which she is extremely proud to take part in.

“It’s gratifying. It’s just amazing, and we’ve got excellent participation and people with a lot of enthusiasm,” Hofberger said. “We have fundraisers to be able to make this money to be able to do this and it gets a lot of people involved annually.”

The overall AMBUCS motto is “inspiring mobility and independence,” and the women of Enid AM Too chapter go to great lengths to do just that through providing Amtrykes, which have been provided through AMBUCS groups for 30 years.

Each person who receives an Amtryke is measured to ensure a proper fit, with the ability to order specific parts to meet specific needs. She said an order is then sent to the national AMBUCS organization, and a customized tricycle, for either adults or children, can be made to fit a person’s situation.

“Those little adaptations ... can be made to an Amtryke to best suit it for that individual’s particular needs in order to ride the bike,” Trojan said. “It’s just really rewarding to see children be able to be successful at something that they’ve seen all these other kids do that they’ve never been able to do before. They just get huge smiles on their faces.”

The Amtrykes also help therapists or caregivers, as well, as it provides another piece of equipment suited for specific needs. When a facility such as a nursing home or hospital is able to have an Amtryke, multiple people at those facilities use them.

For information on the Enid AM Too AMBUCS, go to https://www.facebook.com/EnidAmTooAmbucs.