ENID, Okla. — Enid AM Too AMBUCS recently donated three AmTrykes at its annual Invitation to Dinner.
Invitation to Dinner was held April 13, 2023, and members invited guests. Dr. Sarah Richter gave an interactive talk about motivation.
AmTryke recipients were:
• MaKaylee Tennyson, daughter of Shawn and Desiree Tennyson, of Waukomis. She is a 2-year-old girl who was born with Down syndrome. She is always on the move, and now that she has an AmTryke she will be able to enjoy family walks and bike rides this summer while improving her coordination and strength.
• Maddox Riesen, son of Mechele and Dave Riesen, of Waukomis. He is a happy and energetic 10-year-old boy born with Down syndrome. He uses his AmTryke during school at recess and at home to help build muscle strength and keep up with his friends and siblings.
• Aaron Lopez, son of Sandra and Juan Carlos Lopez. He is a 5-year-old boy who was born with a diagnosis of severe hypoxia (lack of oxygen), resulting in low muscle tone. He just received his second AmTryke, as he outgrew the first. The AmTryke helps his motor skills and his social skills so he can play outside with his sister.
Enid AM Too also donated four AmTrykes to individuals on the National Wish List.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.