ENID, Okla. — Enid’s McDonald’s franchises are again changing hands from one family to another next month.
Beginning Sept. 1, Kingfisher resident Brian LaPat will take over ownership and operations of Enid’s three locations and Alva’s one from the franchises’ current owners, Joey and Lori Blanton, who plan to move back to Texas after six years in Northwest Oklahoma.
LaPat, who currently also owns and operates two McDonald’s stores in Kingfisher and El Reno, said he’s “ready for the adventure” up U.S. 81 once the sale closes Aug. 31.
He said he plans to begin an aggressive search for employees — hoping to add 15-20 more at each store — while looking to retain as much management as possible.
Starting wages, LaPat said, will also be “much higher” than before.
“Enid is a market people don’t know about,” he said Monday, comparing the city’s venues and culture to Tulsa and Oklahoma City’s. “They don’t know how big and how thriving the (Enid) community is.”
LaPat bought his two franchises from his father nearly 15 years ago, having worked in them for a total 30 years since he was a child.
Coming with him to help operate Enid’s and Alva’s will be his wife and 11 children, who, when old enough, all work for their father when they turn 14 for at least two years.
“So it’s a family business for us,” LaPat said. “That’s one of the pleasures of being a business owner, is spending time with your kids around work.”
The Blantons, too, made their time with McDonald’s a family affair. Lori’s father, Jon Savage, has owned and operated 12 McDonald’s franchises for over 20 years in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Their three adult sons also all now manage franchise locations in both Enid and Fort Worth.
“Your franchisees are small business owners,” Joey Blanton said. “We’re part of the greater McDonald’s corporate package, but we’re part of the small-business fabric of Northwest Oklahoma.”
As the JonLor Company, the couple is selling the locations after deciding to move to Fort Worth to take over ownership of six of Savage’s franchises.
Savage had to go into the hospital twice and be put on oxygen support after contracting COVID-19 in November 2020, his son-in-law said. He recovered, but despite going through rehabilitation, running the dozen franchises was too much for him.
“It took a lot out of him,” Blanton said.
Blanton said he and his family were looking at the bright side of all the changes since they and LaPat will both be growing the number of their currently owned and operated franchises.
“For owner-operators, it’s a win-win for both of us,” Blanton said.
The Blantons had bought theirs in 2015 from the Biddles, who retired after running the Northwestern Oklahoma restaurants for nearly 30 years.
Since then, the local franchisee company provided thousands of dollars in donations to the community, including over $12,000 to Leonardo’s Children’s Museum, $5,000 for the Advance Soccer Complex, over $10,000 in free and discount meals to local police departments and $6,000 to the local NRA chapter.
“I want people to know that even though we weren’t born here … we made it a home while we were here,” Blanton said.
He promised Enid and Alva customers that not much will change in their visits to the Golden Arches.
“You make Big Macs the same way from one day to the next,” he said. “The only thing that’s changing is the signature on the paychecks.”
