Commissioners to talk eminent domain, Kaw Lake at Tuesday meeting

Water is released into the Arkansas River just below the spillway at Kaw Lake. (Photo provided)

ENID, Okla. — The Kaw Lake Water Supply Program will have no significant environmental impact on the pipeline's surrounding area, meaning the city of Enid's project can begin construction as planned in March.

Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District, on Jan. 19 issued a Finding of No Significant Impact for the Kaw Lake project's environmental assessment, the city announced Thursday.

The program includes a new intake at Kaw Lake and a 70-mile pipeline stretching from Kaw Lake to a new treatment facility inside the city, has taken the next significant step toward starting construction.

Commissioners on Jan. 5 approved a $243 million contract with construction managers at-risk Garney Construction. "Substantial work" has been contracted to be complete by September.

The National Environmental Policy Act approval required the detailed on-the-ground investigations across the entire Kaw Program area.

The Enid, Garver and Cox McClain teams worked with the USACE to analyze the impacts on cultural and natural resources for each of the program’s infrastructure components.

The pipeline is projected to provide 10.5 million gallons a day to city residents.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Ewald is copy editor and city/education reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Send an email to aewald@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Multimedia Journalist

Writer, doer and overthinker. OU grad, California native with Oklahoma heritage.

Recommended for you