ENID, Okla. — The Kaw Lake Water Supply Program will have no significant environmental impact on the pipeline's surrounding area, meaning the city of Enid's project can begin construction as planned in March.
Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District, on Jan. 19 issued a Finding of No Significant Impact for the Kaw Lake project's environmental assessment, the city announced Thursday.
The program includes a new intake at Kaw Lake and a 70-mile pipeline stretching from Kaw Lake to a new treatment facility inside the city, has taken the next significant step toward starting construction.
Commissioners on Jan. 5 approved a $243 million contract with construction managers at-risk Garney Construction. "Substantial work" has been contracted to be complete by September.
The National Environmental Policy Act approval required the detailed on-the-ground investigations across the entire Kaw Program area.
The Enid, Garver and Cox McClain teams worked with the USACE to analyze the impacts on cultural and natural resources for each of the program’s infrastructure components.
The pipeline is projected to provide 10.5 million gallons a day to city residents.
