Enid News & Eagle’s Community Christmas Card donation has raised $11,780 so far, and even though the deadline has passed to get listed on the card in today’s newspaper, donations still are welcome through Dec. 31.
“You still have time to donate and help make sure kids in Enid have nutritional food during the weekends,” News & Eagle Publisher Cindy Allen said.
Each year, the News & Eagle takes donations for the program through its Community Christmas Card. For a minimum of $1 per name, readers donate to the program and their name appears on the card, a full-page ad published in the News & Eagle on Page C4 in today’s newspaper.
“We are profoundly grateful for the support of our readers each year for the Food For Kids program,” Allen said. “The food provided through Food for Kids programs is free to the children and their families.”
The project provides pre-assembled food packages to participating schools at no cost to the school or the child. The food bags contain approximately 10 different foods designed to provide nutrition and calories for chronically hungry children over the weekend.
It takes about $250 to provide food for one child throughout the year, so that will provide for almost 50 kids.
“Our goal is to raise enough money each year to provide the bags for 75 kids,” Allen said. The money raised for the program is distributed for food bags for Enid schools participating in the program, Allen said.
Since 2002, the News & Eagle has been publishing the Community Christmas Card, which has since raised around $200,000 total for the Food For Kids programs.
The Food for Kids Program has four components: Backpack Program provides food for elementary school students; the Pantry Program has on-site pantries at middle and high schools; the Kids Café Program provides meals and snacks at after-school programs; and the Summer Feeding Program, in which any child up to 18 years of age is provided a meal and snack each week day during the summer months.
“Oklahoma consistently ranks as one of the states with the highest child food insecurity,” said Chan Klingensmith, Regional Food Bank development officer. “With the generosity and help of the Enid community, the Regional Food Bank is providing chronically hungry children with the nutritious food they need today to help them thrive. We are extremely grateful for your support for our Food For Kids programs.”
Allen said the News & Eagle will continue to provide the Community Christmas Card program each holiday season.
“Every donation to this program goes a long way,” Allen said. “The Regional Food Bank is very good at stretching a dollar to do the most good. We are proud to partner with them in helping address child food insecurity in Enid and Garfield County.”
Proceeds from the drive will be presented to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma in January, Allen said.
